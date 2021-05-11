James Andrew Pass Jr., better known as AJ, passed away unexpectedly in his home on May 6, 2021 at the age of 35. He will be greatly missed by family and numerous friends.
James was born March 17, 1986 in Jonesboro, Arkansas and grew up in Chanute, Kansas. AJ graduated from Chanute High School and went on to Pittsburg State and Neosho County Community College.
James was an apprentice plumber and HVAC installer with many other trades. He enjoyed his children, working on vehicles, mudding, fishing, camping and nature. He loved going on walks or watching the Three Stooges. He was a homebody and loved being with his family or sitting around a bonfire or at a creek.
James married Myra Jean on August 31, 2007. She preceded him in death on March 6, 2015 leaving him a widower with three daughters, Asia Marie, Diamond Nicole and Precious. all of Chanute.
He is survived by his parents, James A. and Christina M. Pass, brothers Gene, Cody and Kasey, Charles and Haylee, Zeb and Kimberly Pass; his fiancée Faith Phipps, and children Ariyen Hope, Aidyn James, Lily Jade and a daughter on the way, all of Chanute. James has many aunts, uncles and cousins; He has five grandchildren, four nephews and three nieces. He is also preceded in death by his cousins Bryan Hagelund, Joey Skinner, and Kendall Jay Barrett.
The funeral and visitation will be held at Elk Falls Cemetery in Henry, KS at 1 pm Saturday, May 15. If you can, please stop by the Historical site of Prudence Crandall right outside the cemetery in remembrance of AJ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.