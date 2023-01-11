Joan was born May 16,1926 in Chanute, KS to parents Harry and Ruth Turner. She graduated from Chanute High School in 1944 and then Chanute Junior College in 1946. She attended Baker University 1947-1948 and became a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. After she returned to Chanute, “Miss Turner”, as she was known, worked as a school secretary at Royster Junior High School from 1949-1964. In July 1963 she married Charles O. Carter Jr., and they had three children together, Ruth, Carolyn, and Paul. Upon marrying Charles, she also became a loving bonus Mom to his existing older children.
Joan was nurturing and patient and loved taking care of others, so becoming a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was something that came naturally to her. Her warm, beautiful smile and calm disposition were gifts to all who knew her.
She and Charles enjoyed many activities together through the years including Goodwill Tours excursions to Branson and other locations all over the US, Chanute Retired Teachers Association, First Presbyterian Church activities, and attending yearly family and class reunions. Joan also enjoyed music, movies, puzzles, sewing, various craft projects and in later years watching KU basketball games and Dancing with the Stars.
Joan is survived by her children, Ruth Luthi-Carter and husband Patrick Luthi (Switzerland), Carolyn Robinson and Anthony (Kansas City), Paul Carter and Glenda Lacey (Chanute) and Phil and Diana Carter (Pittsburg), grandchildren Haley Carter &and Mark Knapp, Chelsie Wheeler and Jeremy, Chris Carter and Jennifer, Jennifer Foreback and Bill, Calvin, Simon and Samantha Robinson and Laura Luthi, and great-grandchildren, Cohwen, Joryn, Kipten and Jostyn Wheeler, Savannah and Madison Carter, and Kennedy and Kiana Foreback.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Ruth Turner, brother Fred, husband Charles and daughter Loeva Carter.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church, 15 N Stueben, Chanute at 10 am. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Chanute, or to a favorite charity in her honor and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
