Linda Jean Gibson, age 75 of Mondovi, surrounded by the love of her husband, and family, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Linda was born on December 16, 1947 in Chanute, KS to Dorothy and Richard Muninger. As a young child her parents went their separate ways. At the age of 11 her mother married Kenneth Charles Jerome who became the father she grew up with and loved dearly.
Linda grew up in a large family, having 3 sisters, 3 brothers, numerous aunts uncles and cousins. She enjoyed family gatherings, and loved her younger siblings, caring for them often. She attended Chanute High School and played tackle football on the girl’s powder puff football team!
At the young age of 13, Linda met the love of her life, Donald “Donnie” Gibson! They were married in Chanute on March 11, 1965, at the Evangelical United Brethren church. Linda was 18 and Donnie 21.
Linda and Donnie lived on the military base in Fort Pendleton Ca for a short time. After Donnie was deployed to Vietnam she traveled back to Kansas by train. She gave birth to a baby girl while her husband was thousands of miles away. Once reunited, the family relocated several times for career opportunities. Linda and her family lived in several states including Kansas, North Carolina, Maryland, Iowa and then the family moved to their forever home located in Wisconsin in 1973.
While her children were young, Linda embraced her role as a housewife and a loving mother. Her house was always spotlessly clean and she was an amazing cook. She loved her children and was always there for them. She enjoyed having her adult time with Donnie. She was in a bowling league, enjoyed playing cards with friends and neighborhood get togethers... After her children were grown Linda decided to go out into the work world. She became a housekeeper at Exell Inn located in Eau Claire and soon moved into a management role. She gained some great lifelong friends during that time. She sure loved her beer, all that know and love her can remember that glass of beer in a cooley. Linda also enjoyed a bit of gambling. She had many fun times on those casino trips with Donnie.
She was the type of person that was loved by everyone that knew her, she was selfless and loving. She cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and you can see it anywhere you look in her home that she loved so much.
She will be missed by all those that know her.
Linda is survived by her husband Donnie; daughters Tasha (Tim) Johnson and Trisha (Tyson) Mendel; son Jerome “Joe” (Angie); grandkids: Trista, Shonna, Danika, Cassandra, Alexandra, Cole, Jesse, Kaylin and Kelsi; great grandkids: Tahlia, Tula, Tolin, Riley, Dean, Christian, Charlotte, Cash, Clarity, Dorothy, Chad, Aubree, Benton, Lennon and Brecken; sister Sherry (Clarence); and brothers Clifford (Jamie) and Kenneth. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her brother Jimmy and sisters Donna and Michelle.
A memorial service for Linda will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Cremation Society of Wisconsin and Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
