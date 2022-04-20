Norval Kenneth (Ken) Adams, 78, of Thayer, KS passed away April 17, 2022 at his home alongside his family.
Ken was born July 26, 1943 to Orum Adams and Bonnie (Keighley) Adams in Girard.
Ken graduated from Thayer in 1961. He attended Independence Community College.
Ken enlisted into the U.S. Navy February 28, 1962 and spent his entire enlistment in the Naval Construction Battalion, better known as the Navy Seabees. Ken served in Europe, Guam, Okinawa and Vietnam. Ken received an honorable discharge from the Navy on February 27, 1968.
In 1968 Ken married Sharon Ice in Buffalo and from this union two sons were born, Jason Adams and Clifton Adams.
Ken went to work for Alcorn (now Chanute Manufacturing) as a draftsman and project manager for 25 years.
After leaving Chanute Manufacturing Ken worked at Deibert Detailing, as a draftsman. After time Ken established Adams Drafting Service in Thayer for 20 years before retiring.
Ken spent most of his life in the Thayer area and was very active in the planning and working to preserve the history and improvements of the city of Thayer.
Ken and his family are members of the Scrambler Owners Association and Flint Hills Jeep Club organizations. Jeeping trips with these clubs led them from coast to coast while forming lifelong friendships with many of those people becoming family.
Ken’s July birthday these past many years had been spent Jeeping in God’s beautiful Colorado Mountains while attending the Colorado Scramble with friends and family.
He was a member of the Thayer Christian Church, American Legion, Scrambler Owners Association, Flint Hills Jeep Club, and the Thayer Booster Club. Over the years he also served on the Thayer City Council, Thayer Museum Board and Thayer Volunteer Fire Dept. as a First Responder.
Preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Orval Keith Adams, and sister Catherin Ruth Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of the home, son Jason Adams of Thayer, and son Clifton Adams of Parsons; Brother Tom Adams (Judi), Lenexa, Brother Gary Adams (Cathy), Thayer, Brother Bill Zimmerman, Vicksburg, Mi, Sister Maurietta Schock, Prescott, AZ, Uncle Ray Keighley, Overland Park, Uncle Bill and Aunt Prissy Ice, Watonga, OK, Aunt Pauline Ice, Fay, OK.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations to Hidden Haven Church Camp of Thayer, or Thayer Fire and Rescue Auxiliary and may be left with or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS. 66720
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10 am to 11 am with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to follow at 11 am. Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Post #170 Honor Guard, Chanute.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home.
