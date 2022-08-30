Cliff Harris entered this world in a blizzard in Reno, NV, January 30, 1968. He departed from this world at his sons’ home in Baring, WA, August 20, 2022.
Clliff is survived by his wife, Tosca Harris, Chanute; his sons, Clifford Harris and Cristofer Harris, Baring, WA; his daughter, Ali Harris and grandson, Kyron Martin, his mother, Carol Harris and his sister, Rebecca Harris, all of Fernley, NV, and many friends and loved ones.
Cliff was an artist: creating fine jewelry, painting with oil on canvas, sculpting with clay, building beautiful, functional furniture, teaching students how to paint theatre flats in unique ways. He was a musician, playing the piano with such passion it caused a quarreling couple to reconcile. He was a mystic, searching. He enjoyed prospecting for gold and gems. He could fix anything that was broken, and he loved helping people.
There will not be a local service in Kansas. If you wish to honor Cliff, please donate to your local animal rescue.
