John Vernon Jordan, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in his heavenly home on the morning of February 8, 2021 at NMRMC in Chanute. He was born September 14, 1930 in Akron, CO to Joseph L and Virtress (Dixon) Jordan. He was the oldest of five children. When he was 6 years old his family moved to Kansas in a covered wagon.
John served in the Army from April 1951 until August 1953. He met and married the love of his life Neva Carlene Haynes on June 5, 1955 at the First Christian Church in Chanute, and they had five children.
John owned and operated Jordan’s Tree Service for 60 years in Chanute and surrounding areas. His sons worked along his side for a number of years. John climbed the trees with spurs and ropes. He was very talented at his chosen profession. John was a member of the First Christian Church in Chanute and the Swedish Evangelical Church of Savonburg. He was also a member of the VFW, the American Legion and NFIB.
John is survived by:
Yvonne Annette Higgins of Chanute, KS, Steven Joe Jordan of Chanute, KS, John Carl Jordan of Chanute, KS, Valerie Jean Grady and husband, Jeff, of Chanute, KS, Mitzi Rene’ Jordan of Buffalo, KS; 9 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carlene, siblings: Joseph Wayne Jordan, Joyce Virtress McKinsey, Jewell Yvonne Jordan, Jerry Dixon Jordan, Marrissa Craft and Cody Joe Jordan.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:30 pm at the Nazarene Church of Chanute, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to the American Legion post 170-Chanute and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
