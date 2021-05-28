Mandy Lynn (Barney) Splechter, 41, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away at her home May 23, 2021.
Mandy was born in Chanute, KS to Jerry and Jewel (VanNice) Barney August 22, 1979.
She graduated from Humboldt High School in 1998 and then went to Mary Grimes School of Nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 2011.
Mandy enjoyed concerts, being on the lake, mini vacations with her children, Kansas City Chiefs, and had a huge passion for taking care of the elderly.
Mandy is survived by her two children, Logan and Bradyn of the home, her parents, of Humboldt, KS, her siblings, Misty (James) Wilhite, of Lee’s Summit, Mo, Bryan (Tessa) Barney of Chanute, KS, and Brett (Betsy) Barney of Chanute, KS.
She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and Aunt Elisa Anderson.
Memorial donations are suggested to Compassus Hospice of Vinita Oklahoma and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
A private family Celebration of Life Funeral service will be held at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
