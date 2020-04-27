On a beautiful Good Friday morning, April 10, 2020, Marjorie L. (Dickerhoof) Galassini 0f Albuquerque, New Mexico, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Marjorie was born September 27, 1925, in Chanute, Kansas, to Gladys (Jodon) and Orville Dickerhoof. She graduated from Chanute high school in 1943 and then attended Kansas State University where she and her sister LaVonne were Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters, later transferring to the University of New Mexico. She married Clarence R. Galassini in 1944. They spent a lifetime together exploring New Mexico until Clarence went to be with the Lord in 2010.
Marjorie is survived by one son, Dr. Daniel R. Galassini, and his wife Jerryl, and by her daughter Karen L. (Galassini) Bryant and her husband Bob.
She is also survived by her sister, LaVonne Moynihan, her brother, George Dickerhoof and his wife Dorothy, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Services are pending.
