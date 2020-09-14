Nancy A. “Dutch” Giefer, 60, of St. Paul, passed away at 10:40 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born, October 8, 1959 in Parsons, the daughter of Richard Benedict “Ben” Crager and Margie Lorene (McAtee) Crager. Dutch grew up and attended school in St. Paul and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1977. She had lived in St. Paul most of her life.
She was united in marriage to Richard E. “Rick” Giefer on August 17, 1979, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. Following their marriage, Rick and Dutch lived in the St. Paul area where she operated a daycare from their home for a time. She had also worked for the Neosho County Health Department in Erie for a few years. On June 1, 1998, Dutch began working as the secretary of the St. Francis parish office and continued working there until retiring due to her health in October of 2019.
Dutch loved sports and had enjoyed playing softball in earlier years. She enjoyed making hand-made Rosaries with her granddaughter. She also enjoyed cooking for others. Dutch was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and had especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. She was a lifelong member of the St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul and had also been a member of its Altar Society.
Nancy is survived by:
Her husband Rick, two sons Greg Giefer of Wichita, Logan Giefer and his wife Jordan, of Parsons, one daughter Robyn Burke and her husband Adam of St. Paul, two grandchildren Brooklyn Giefer and Nolan Giefer, her mother-in-law Sharon Giefer, of Parsons, six brothers Fr. Richard Crager of New Rochelle, NY, Danny Crager and his wife Kim, of Pittsburg, Kenny Crager and his wife Paula of St. Paul, Dean Crager and his wife Karen of Pittsburg, Kelly Crager and his wife Jennifer of Lubbock, Texas, Craig Crager and his wife Andrea of Wichita, one sister Colleen Cook and her husband Robert of Rockwall, Texas, her brother-in-law Gary Volmer and his wife Kerry of Parsons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Volmer.
The Funeral Mass for Nancy A. “Dutch” Giefer will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. Burial will follow at the St. Francis Cemetery at St. Paul. The Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons where her brother, Fr. Richard Crager, will lead the Rosary remotely. The family will receive friends immediately following the Rosary. Due to health concerns, masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged at all services. The Rosary and Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Facebook Live on the Forbes-Hoffman Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to either the St. Francis Catholic Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. These may be left at or mailed to the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, PO Box 374, Parsons, Kansas 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
