Verle Wesley Tasche, 96, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Country Place Assisted Living Facility with his wife, Naomi, near his side. Wes was born on a farm near Humboldt, Kansas, on May 22, 1925, to William Lambert and Georgia Mae (Morelan) Tasche.
He attended Humboldt schools, leaving after the Eighth Grade to help his injured father on the farm. He enlisted in the US Army in 1945 during World War II. He was honorably discharged at the end of the war in 1946.
On November 14, 1948, Wes took Naomi Johnson with him as he drove a load of cattle to Kansas City. After delivering the cattle, they were married at his sister Betty’s church. They were married 73 years.
Wes was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad as a brakeman and conductor. He also farmed the land he purchased east of Chanute, adding a second farm after he retired from the Santa Fe. He enjoyed hunting, but especially liked fishing. In his retirement, he became a skilled woodcarver. Above all, Wes Tasche loved and served God, which showed in every aspect of his life.
He is survived by:
Wife, Naomi Tasche; Sons: Steven (Beverly) Tasche, and Mark Tasche; both of Chanute; Daughter: Donna (Donnie) Smith of Cedar Park, Texas; Son-in-Law: Wilbur VanWinkle; Grandchildren: Vance Collins, Capri Swanson, Nicki Ware, Wesley Padley, Estella Tasche, Aaron Long, Mariah Lowry; Great-Grandchildren: Trevor Collins, Carson Swanson, Kale Swanson, Marlee Ware, Kai Ruggles, Adolyn Ruggles, Jacan Verdin, Zayla Verdin, Brex Verdin, Ryan Padley, Faith Padley, Aubrie Long, Emma Long, Everett Long, Hailee Lowry, Hayes Long, Autumn Lowry, Rachell Kiser, Jeffrey Smith, Mary Smith; two Great-Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca VanWinkle; son, Dennis Wesley; father, William Tasche; Mother, Georgia Tasche Carder; Brothers: Garrett Tasche, Lowell Tasche, Floyd Tasche, Walter (Corky) Tasche; Sisters: Mae Taylor, Jenna Tasche, Alice Whitford, and Betty Stephens.
Memorials are suggested to Cherry Street Youth Centers, Faith Bible Church, or Neosho Memorial Hospice and may be left or mailed to the funeral home.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Wickham Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave, Chanute.
Celebration of Life funeral service will be held Friday, January 28, at 10 am at Living Word Assembly, 1000 West 14th Street, Chanute. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
