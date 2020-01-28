uanita Mears, 86, of Chanute, KS passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born April 16, 1933 in Woodson County, Kansas to Ronald and Helen Moerer. Juanita graduated from Yates Center High School in 1950. In 1953 she married John C. Mears. She was a devoted wife and partner for 66 ½ years, sharing and working in their many enterprises and adventures.
She is survived by her husband, John, of the home; daughter Sandra Mears; two sisters, Peggy Daniels and husband, Richard, of KC, and Kathryn Herder of Iola, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Ivan and Luena Mears, and one brother, Robert Moerer.
The family will greet friends and family on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Countryside Funeral Home at 16 N. Forest in Chanute, KS. A private graveside service will follow.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
