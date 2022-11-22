Brandy (Stroup) Melloy, 43, of Basehor, KS, formerly of Erie, died at 5:20 am Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home.
She was born December 8, 1978 at Chanute, KS, a daughter of Warren Randall and Charlene Lu (Edwards) Stroup. She grew up in Erie and attended school there, graduating from the Erie High School with the Class of 1997. She then attended the Labette Community College for two years and then received an online Bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix, graduating in 2005. She was employed at various RediMix Concrete companies as a dispatcher. Most recently she worked in dispatching and customer service at the Ash Grove Cement Company.
On September 10, 2005 she was united in marriage to Kirk A. Melloy at Chanute. He survives of the home.
She was a member of the Risen Savior Lutheran Church at Basehor. She was also a member of the Girl Scouts. Her hobbies included scrapbooking and reading.
In addition to her husband, survivors include:
Two daughters – Emmarae Lu Melloy, of the home, Tabitha Ann Melloy, of the home; Her mother - Charlene (Edwards) Goff-Stroup, of Basehor; two brothers – Shannon Goff and his wife, Amy, of Pittsburg; Scott Goff and his wife, Michelle, of Farlington; two sisters - Amanda Peterson and her husband, David, of Parsons, Twyla Sue Celaya, of Pittsburg; two sisters-in-law - Leigh Ann Melloy, of Moutain View, CA, Olga Braun, of Lee’s Summit, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at Erie, with Pastor Caleb Stoever officiating. Burial will be in the East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Friday evening at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral home at Erie.
Memorials are suggested to Girl Scouts. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.