Donald Lee Wyatt, 94, of Chanute passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Diversicare in Chanute, surrounded by family. Don was born on December 14, 1928 in Chanute, the only child of Bernard F. and Dasie R. (Lovett) Wyatt.
Don grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1946. After graduating from high school, Don worked at Dinty’s Tire Service in Chanute as a tire repairman. Don graduated from Chanute Junior College in 1948 then attended Ottawa University and received his Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting in 1950.
On June 5, 1949, Don married Colleen Hummer at First Baptist Church in Chanute. Don enjoyed going on trips with Colleen and their two daughters Jeri and Teri, especially their family trip to the Holy Land in 1975. Don and Colleen were married for 58 years until Colleen’s passing on August 13, 2007.
If you were to ask Don what was most important in his life he would say God, his church, and his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Chanute for 87 years, serving as an adult Sunday school teacher and in 2013 decided it was time to unplug his calculator and retire as church treasurer. When he was not busy working or spending time helping at the church, Don enjoyed playing solitaire, dominos, going bowling, shooting pool, coaching his grandchildren’s soccer teams, doing crossword puzzles, and he also enjoyed putting puzzles together but he would never look at the box because he thought that was cheating.
Don held many accounting positions throughout his life, the places where he worked included: H.K. Porter as an accountant and plant manager, and was owner-operator of Bonded Collectors, Wyatt Industrial Laundry, and the Chanute Credit Bureau.
Don will always be remembered as a very optimistic person that saw the good in everything and for singing, I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas no matter what time of the year it was.
Don is survived by his daughter Teri Showalter of Little Elm, Texas; three grandchildren: Nicholas Borror and his wife, Amber, of Scottsdale, AZ, Natalie Reno and her husband, Jerah, of Little Elm, TX, and Dr. Cortney Kante and her husband, Moussa, of Little Elm, TX; great-grandchildren Brelee and Latrell Armstrong and Zaire and Nasir Kante, and stepgreat grandchildren Dee, Kayla, Kayli, and Tyrei Reno and Jrue and Rey Kante, caretakers Roni Bockover and Robyn Almond, local nieces and nephews Randy and Karen Almond, Mike Almond, Roni and Jim Bockover, Jeff and Reyna Almond, and Robyn Almond.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Colleen, his daughter Jeri, his parents, Delores Hewitt and Norma Bennett who were like sisters to him, and his aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 1 pm to 2 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Services will be held following the visitation at 2 pm at Countryside Funeral Home with burial to follow at Neosho County Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to First Baptist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.