Danny Joe Aikins, 67, of Chanute, KS died Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. Danny was born July 29, 1952 at Neosho Memorial Hospital, the son of Roy Dale Aikins, Sr. and Virginia Neagle Aikins of Humboldt, KS. Danny grew up in Chanute and Humboldt and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1970. Post-secondary education included North Central KS Technical School at Beloit, KS where he became certified in heavy equipment operation. He also completed courses at Allen County Community College and Neosho County Community College, The Foley-Belsaw Locksmithing course, and he graduated from the KS Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson, KS. Danny joined the U.S. Army in 1972 and completed basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood. He completed AIT at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland in small arms repair and served as division armorer for the 101st “Hell on Wheels” at Ft. Hood, TX. He earned the rank of Sgt E5, serving from 1972-1975, and received an honorable discharge. Dan was a precision machinist. For six years, he served as a police officer in Chanute. His work history included the summer after high school on wheat harvest, then heavy equipment construction at Melvern Dam, and employment at Kustom Electronics, Chanute Fire Department, Midland Brake, GEO-Churchill, Inc., Parsons Precision Machine, Econo Machine, Chanute Police Department, Cleaver Farm and Home, B & W Truck Beds, USD 413 Transportation Maintenance and Orscheln Farm and Home.
On June 30, 1979, he married Julie Hagans at First Christian Church in Eldon, MO. She survives, at the home. Dan loved watching westerns and a few favorite classic movies. He loved watching Royals baseball and Chiefs football, and at various times, he enjoyed Harley motorcycles, classic firearms, and working with metal. The loves of his life were his three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Dale, Sr. and Virginia Lea Neagle Aikins, stepmother Vada Snodgrass Michael Aikins, brothers; Roy Dale Aikins, Jr. and Ronald Earl Aikins, and sister, Wanda Lea Aikins Poulter.
Survivors include his wife, Julie; one brother, George Wayne Aikins and wife, Connie, of Humboldt, KS; two stepsisters, Glenda Aikins Hill and husband, Randy, of Humboldt, KS and Patricia Michael of Lawrence, KS; two stepbrothers, Max Michael and wife, Cindy, and Joe Michael and wife, Linda, of Humboldt, KS; brother-in-law Lynn Hagans and wife, Cindy, of Eldon, MO; his two sons, daughters-in-laws and grandchildren, Grant Evan and Melisa Higginbotham Aikins and Ellie Jean and Evan Reed Aikins; and Kevin Ross and Katlyn Leslie Aikins and Connor Wade Aikins, all of Chanute; and numerous aunts, one uncle, and cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew on the way. Cremation has been requested and a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to the First Christian Church in Chanute, or the charity of your choice and mailed or left with the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
