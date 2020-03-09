Marilyn Hicklin Miller, 97, of Chanute, KS, passed away on March 5, 2020 at Windsor Place in Iola, KS. She was born on July 12, 1922 in Lexington, MO the daughter of John and Alma (Davis) Hicklin. Cremation has been requested and no services have been scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
