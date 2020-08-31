Paul F. Anderson, of Salina, Kan., passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. He was born in Chanute, Kan. to Ernest and Georgena Anderson in 1942 and had many fond memories of his years growing up there with his younger brother, Ronnie.
Paul was the first in his family to attend and graduate from college, earning a degree in Education from The University of Kansas. At KU he worked as an athletic trainer helping hundreds of athletes and sparking a lifelong passion for Jayhawks sports. After college he enlisted in the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman on the USS Sanctuary and the USS Kitty Hawk where he served in Vietnam. Following his time in the military, he taught and coached at Clifton Clyde before moving into the field of medical sales, retiring from Zimmer after a 40+ year career.
While attending KU he met the love of his life, Marcia. They were married for 55 years and the proud parents of Lisa, Charles and Matt. Paul raised three children by guiding them though the challenges of life and with his love and support. He was member of the First Presbyterian Church of Salina where he served as an elder. He also enjoyed working as a volunteer with the VFW and Scouts as well as his lifelong interest in track and field as a fan, participant and coach. One of his proudest accomplishments was completing the Pikes Peak Marathon.
Paul was a loving husband, amazing father, proud grandfather, caring great-grandfather and true friend to many. He worked hard his entire life and cared for all.
Survivors include: wife, Marcia; children, Lisa, of Salina, Charles (Francie), of Denver, and Matthew (Jen), of Chicago; grandchildren, Nathan, Aaron, Regan and Charlie; and two great-grandsons.
A private memorial service will be held for the family on September 8, 2020. Cards may be sent in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N 8th St, Salina, KS, 67401. Online condolences: www.ryanmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Salina, The University of Kansas Williams Education Fund, or The Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum of Chanute, Kan., in care of Ryan Mortuary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.