John Eugene “Crab” Lundine, 69, passed away in his sleep at home in Humboldt, KS on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was born an only child to John A. and Juanita G. (Burton) Lundine on May 8, 1953 in Iola, KS. If asked, he would tell you he was an only child because his parents got it perfect the first time. He lived in Humboldt for his entire life.
Crab attended Humboldt schools and graduated from Humboldt High in May 1971. He received a general studies degree from Allen County Community College two years later. Crab worked various jobs while attending school but a favorite was the Chanute Drive-In where he ran the film projector while working with several close friends. He later really enjoyed being involved with guitar manufacturing at Kustom Music in Chanute, and stayed with that company as they later transitioned to Birdview Satellite. It was during this time that he met his future wife and two daughters who would later become his whole world. Later, he worked for, and retired from, the City of Humboldt public works department.
On July 3, 1982, Crab married the one and only love of his life, Peggy (Herrmann) Greenwood, at the First Baptist Church in Humboldt. This union made him the proud Dad to Becky and Sarah Greenwood, whom he adopted as his own the following year. In 1988, the family was introduced to the sweetest little redhead girl, Jesse Lee, whom they officially adopted in May 1992. Crab loved all of his girls with all he had and was the best husband and dad to them, for which they will be eternally grateful.
Some of Crab’s proudest years were spent as a member of the Humboldt Volunteer Fire Department. He retired after 15 years of service in 2008, though he would have stayed on forever, had their rules allowed it.
Crab was a fun-loving guy who was a true friend to many. In his younger years, he played slow-pitch softball where he pitched many games for the teams, Oil Field Research and The Maniacs in Chanute. He enjoyed hunting, a cold beer, Kansas State sports, reruns of M*A*S*H, telling long and detailed stories, his grandchildren, and his red Labrador, Laddie.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Peggy, of their home in Humboldt; children, Becky Fankhauser (Kyley) of Overland Park, Sarah Lundine of Baldwin City, Jesse Johns (Andrew) of Lansing, and Arden Koehn of Greensburg; grandchildren, Jerik and Marli Allen, Kyra, Makenzie, Brady, and Lily Fankhauser, Sloan and Andrew Geddry, Avery and Adalee Johns, Levi, Luke, and Jack Koehn; and great-grandsons, Khyren and Khaysen Allen and Shane and Hayden Koehn.
A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 5:30-7:30 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave, Chanute. Funeral service will be held at Humboldt First Baptist Church, 118 N. 7th St., Humboldt, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11 am followed by burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt. The family suggests memorials to Humboldt Volunteer Fire Department and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, Chanute.
