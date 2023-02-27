Lola R Evans, 91, retired legal secretary at Bruce and Davis Law Office, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Lola was born on May 2, 1931 on a farm outside of Buffalo, Kansas the daughter of Rafe and Lois (Childs) Becannon.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James “Jim” William Evans; and siblings, Dale Becannon, Lois M. Markel.
Survivors include her sons, Craig and wife, Cindy Evans, Kirk and wife, Pamela Evans; brother, Don Becannon; grandchildren, Lori and husband, Jeremy Randleman, Lynett and husband, Justin Morrison, James Robert Evans, Grace Evans; great grandchildren, Evan, Landon, Emily, Isaac, Bryson; nieces, Sandra, Brenda, Carla and Karen.
Funeral service will be at 1 pm Saturday, March 4 at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita; interment will follow in the Garden of Freedom.
A memorial has been established with Traditions Health Hospice, 3221 N. Toben Suite #200, Wichita, KS 67226.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ResthavenMortuary-Cemetery.com for the Evans family.
Commented