Torrence (Torrey) Button, 67, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his home. Torrey was born in the summer of 1955 in Torrance, Calif. to Richard and Edith Button.
Torrey worked for 20 years at Denver International Airport as a custodian. He enjoyed serving the passengers and staff of flights and working to insure their comfort. Torrey never met a stranger but was grateful for the time he shared with everyone. He loved his family, especially the little ones in the family. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and train rides in the mountains of Colorado. He enjoyed playing pool at the Rack House and talking with the friends he made there.
On June 20, 1987, Torrey married Barbara and they enjoyed 35 years together as husband and wife.
Torrey is survived by his wife, Barbara, their extended family – daughter, Liz Houdeshell (and her husband Dylan) of Colorado Springs), and son, Trevor Bodwell, of Colorado Springs; extended family granddaughters, Harley and Clara of Colorado Springs. He is survived by his brother, Thomas J. Button (wife, Ann) of Morrison, Colorado. He enjoyed spending time with his 3 nieces and 3 nephews, 4 grand-nieces, 4 grand-nephews, 1 great-great-niece and 1 great-great-nephew. Torrey was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tim Button and his sister-in-law Patricia Button.
Torrey was grateful for the care he received from the many gentle hands who cared for him during his extended illness.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug 7, 2022 at 3:30 pm at the Church of the Nazarene located at the corner of Plummer and 14th. Memorials have been suggested to either the Cherry Street Youth or the FireEscape Coffee House and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
