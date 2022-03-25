Geneva L. Stich, 90, of Chanute, passed away at 10:38 am Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Country Place in Chanute. Her husband, Francis G. “Frank” Stich, preceded her in death on November 30, 2015.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am Thursday, March 31, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute. The rosary will be prayed before the mass at 10 am on Thursday. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Chanute. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday evening at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Complete obituary details will be announced by the funeral home.
