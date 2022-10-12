Memorial service for Winfred Leon Stout who died Sept. 20, 2022 is set for 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 29 at Christ Church, 1001 Elm St, Neodesha. There will be a time during the service for open mic. Family encourages anyone wishing to speak of their memories of Leon to do so. Please dress casual.
