Brandy Lea “Bambi Too Hot” Standifer, 54, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Brandy was born on February 17, 1967 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Sonny Orville and Carolyn Standifer.
Brandy grew up all over the United States as her father worked for Cessna and was transferred a lot, but in 1985 she graduated from Yates Center High School. After graduating from college, Brandy began working as an engineer for Cessna.
Brandy really enjoyed golf and loved watching her New York Yankees play baseball. She also loved spending time with her dogs, A-Rod, Joey, and Sadie. Cooking was a passion of hers and she would even get into cooking contests with her wife Karen. Brandy was the happiest though when she had her iced tea, a cigarette and was watching TV. Brandy will always be remembered for being very particular on who she allowed into her life and for having my way or the highway attitude.
Brandy is survived by:
Her Wife: Karen Splechter; Mother: Carolyn Standifer; Stepfather: Bill Whitaker; Daughter: Christy Splechter; Stepchildren: Carrie Reed, Melissa Mathis, Kimberly Dalton, Sara Scales, Charity Gutierrez-Gillespie, Reed Mathis, Dalton Scales, Sisters: Dina Collins, Lisa Mentzer, Dawn Ramey.
Brandy was preceded in death by her father Sonny Standifer.
Cremation was requested and the family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2 to 5 pm at Elks Lake north of Chanute. Food and drinks will be provided. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
