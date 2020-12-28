Joyce Carol Hurd, 65, of Chanute, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her home. Joyce was born in Kansas City, MO. On April 15, 1955, the daughter of Clyde R. and Ruby F. (Reber) Mason.
Joyce previously worked at Kustom Signals in Chanute. Joyce attended the Parkview Holiness Church of Chanute. Joyce loved to read and watch “cheesy” movies. She enjoyed spending time with her family but more importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter.
Survivors include:
Children: Dan Hurd of Chanute, KS, Tony Hurd of Albuquerque, NM; Siblings: Gary Mason and wife, Marsha, of West Columbia, S.C., Rose Fantasma and husband, Andre, of Peculiar, MO, Rita Penn and husband, Norman, of Hopkinsville, KY; Granddaughter: Makayla Hurd.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Angela M. Wohlberg and a brother Charles Mason.
Funeral services will be held for Joyce on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Countryside Funeral Home, visitation will follow after the service. Memorials have been suggested to Neighbor to Neighbor and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.