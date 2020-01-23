Delores J. “Dee” Wilkins, 82, of Erie, passed away at 2:55 am Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village at St. Paul.
She was born on February 16, 1937 at Erie, Kansas to Ralph Waldo and Georgia Lorene (Head) Ewing. Dee grew up at rural Erie and attended Elsmore schools.
She and Don Mattox were married in 1953. They later divorced. She and Wayne Wilkins were married on November 18, 1977 at Miami, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2011.
Dee was a lifelong Erie resident where she owned and operated Kelly’s Drive-In Restaurant for 20 years and then owned and operated a daycare in her home for 30 years. She and her husband Wayne served as foster parents to several children over the years.
Dee enjoyed going to garage sales, playing bingo and cards at the senior center, but most of all spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Erie.
Dee is survived by four sons, Ron Mattox and his wife, Kathy, of Olathe, Don Mattox and his wife, Roberta, of rural Erie, Steve Mattox and his wife, Debbie, of St. Paul, and Travis Mattox and his wife, Amy, of Kansas City, MO; two daughters, Susan Geier of Erie, and Roxanna Bingham and her husband, Tim, of Thayer; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy Schoenhofer of Chanute; several foster children; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lee Ewing and Larry Ewing; her stepson, Earl Wilkins, Jr.; and her son-in-law, Steve Geier.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Erie with the Reverend Dr. Michael Haggard officiating. Burial will follow in the East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 7 to 8 this evening. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
