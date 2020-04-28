Raeme Lee Mullen, 92, of Erie passed away at 4 am Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Prairie Mission Retirement Village, St. Paul.
She was born March 2, 1928 in rural McCune, the daughter of Ray and Alice (Buchanan) Wamsley and grew up on a farm in rural McCune. When she was 14 she began attending Labette County Community High School in Altamont.
She boarded with a local family helping with household chores to cover her rent. She graduated in 1946 with a high school diploma plus a trade school diploma in Commerce and began working as a secretary in the Labette Co. Farm Bureau office. In 1947 a young sailor who had also grown up in McCune returned home from the Navy and began attending McCune Christian Church every Sunday in order to see her. Ultimately his attentions won out over other suitors and Raeme Lee and W. Gale Mullen were married June 20, 1948 in McCune.
They had four children: Debra, Sharman, Bruce and Joretta. Raeme Lee was committed to both her children and her husband’s career as a county extension agent and later as a Farm Management fieldman. She was the office manager when he worked for Farm Management and later was co-owner with Gale of Mullen Farm Business. She was also co-owner of the Pinderosa Christmas tree farm in rural McCune with her brother Lewis Wamsley.
Raeme Lee was active in the Erie Christian Church assuming leadership roles as Sunday School teacher, elder, president of the Christian Women’s Fellowship and chair of the Board. She also participated in numerous civic activities in Eric, KS and served as City Treasurer for many years.
She developed lasting friendships through the years, staying in touch with high school friends through one of her Red Hat groups and being part of the Pinochle Club that had been playing cards in each other’s home for over 50 years. Her full life included multiple trips to Europe, travel to South America and visits to every state in the union.
Raeme Lee is survived by her children: Debra (Randy) Clayton of Topeka, Bruce Mullen of Erie, KS, and Joretta (Larry) Stowe of Topeka; 11 grandchildren and stepgrandchildren Carrie (Casey) Guilfoyle, Alyssa (Chad) Boaz, Kyle Mullen, Alexa (Bryon) Cobb, Lyndee Trost, Ryan (Charlotte) Purcell, Eric (Shujing) Purcell, Nicholas (Tamar) Clayton, Tracey Stowe, Marti (Gordon) Landsford, Jason (Karly) Stowe; 15 great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and one brother, Lew (Marjane) Wamsley of Bartlesville, OK.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Gale; her daughter, Sharman Blasing; and a daughter-in-law, Judy Mullen.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the McCune Cemetery patio with Dr. Michael Haggard and Don Janssen officiating. Friends may call at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home from 9 am until 8 pm Friday and from 9 until 11 Saturday morning. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Erie Christian Church or Prairie Mission Retirement Village. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
