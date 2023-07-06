Kenneth (Ken) Lee Smith, beloved husband, brother, father, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He spent his life sharing his adventurous spirit, cowboy work ethic, and unwavering generosity with all who were privileged to know him.
He was born on August 6, 1955, in Parsons, the son of Robert Bailey and Theresa Ann (Steinbacher) Smith. Ken grew up in the rural Erie and Parsons areas where he attended school in Erie and graduated from Erie High School with the Class of 1973. He furthered his education at Colby Community College before returning to Parsons.
Ken began his career working alongside his brother, Rob, on ranches in Southeast Kansas. Following that, he spent several years working in automotive sales before joining Rural Water District No. 4. Later he spent nineteen years in a direct support role at the Parsons State Hospital and Training Center before retiring in 2017. Throughout his career, Ken also pursued his passion for auctioneering and cattle ranching.
As a devoted husband of nearly 29 years, Ken shared a deep and unbreakable bond with his wife, Ramona "Mona" (Wade), whom he married on August 12, 1994. Their relationship began as a cherished friendship and blossomed into a beautiful love story. Together, they navigated life’s joys and challenges, always finding strength in their unwavering commitment and partnership.
Outside of his work life, Ken had a deep passion for the great outdoors. Whether he was hunting turkey and deer with friends along the Neosho River or simply taking his grandkids fishing in the ponds around their land, he found peace and immense happiness in the beauty of the natural world He shared this deep appreciation with all those who knew him, creating countless cherished memories with his closest friends. The stories of his adventures, many of them comical, became a source of laughter and warmth whenever they were retold. In 2012, his adventurous spirit would send him and Mona all the way to South Africa for a safari experience of a lifetime. Beyond his love for the outdoors, Kenneth was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie and a Fourth-Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus in St. Paul.
In addition to his wife, Mona, Ken is survived by his son, Brent Roberts, and his wife, Crystal, of Wichita, KS; his daughter, Brooke Roberts, and her partner, Zach Mueller, of Kansas City, MO; three cherished grandchildren: Quinton, Addison, and Braxton Roberts, all of Wichita, KS; his three siblings: his twin sister, Kathy Elrod, and her husband, Duane, of Erie, KS; two brothers: Ron Smith, and his wife, Sharilyn, of Emporia, KS, and Rob Smith, and his wife, Elaine, of Rowlett, TX; as well as a bonus brother, Brian Kelly, and his wife, Jacie, of Blue Jacket, OK.
Ken touched the lives of many with his kindness, strength, and love for his family. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who loved him.
Funeral proceedings and visitations will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 A.M. in the hall at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie, which will immediately be followed by The Rosary at 10:45 A.M. Then a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Fathers Theodore Khin and Larry Parker officiating. Inurnment will be held at 2:00 P.M. at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Parsons. Friends may call at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons to register. Memorials are suggested to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or to the Parsons State Hospital and Training Center Endowment. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
