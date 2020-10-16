Charlene Yvonne Baughn, 83, of Henderson, NV (formerly of Fredonia, KS), died Monday, October 5th, 2020, at The Bridge @ Paradise Valley in Las Vegas, NV.
Born on May 22,1937, in Wichita, KS, Charlene was the daughter of Oren Edward Wright and Charlene Velma Marie Wright (Croxton). She graduated from Fredonia High School, where she was a baton twirler with the band, in 1955. Charlene and her late husband, Frank Sr., married on May 21, 1955. The couple moved to Chanute, KS shortly after they were married and to this union of 60 years was born a son and three daughters. In 1976 the Baughn family moved to rural Fredonia, KS, where they lived for 37 years. In 2013, Frank and Charlene moved to Henderson, NV to be near their children.
Charlene enjoyed a fulfilling career as mother and homemaker for several years. After the last of the four children entered elementary school, Charlene returned to school herself and received an Associates Degree in Nursing (LVN) from Neosho County Community College.
Charlene enjoyed a career in nursing for several years including hospitals in Chanute, KS and Wilson County Hospital, KS. Prior to her retirement, she was head nurse for the Dr. Bert Chronister Neodesha Family Medicine clinic for a number of years.
A devout Christian, Charlene was a member of the First Baptist Church in Henderson, NV. She enjoyed watching sports events, especially the KC Chiefs, Royals, Las Vegas Golden Knights, and most of all The Little League World Series. She spent many hours quilting, crocheting, embroidering and knitting with much of her handiwork going to those less fortunate.
Charlene also enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends. A favorite pastime was taking walks with her canine companion, Miss Tippy.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Baughn, Sr., brother Jack Edward Wright, and sister Ona Jane Ann Terrill. She is survived by her son, Franklin Donald Baughn, Jr., and Rene’; daughters Yvonna and Kenneth Weiland, Sheryald Curbey and Siva Chelliah, and Fay Baughn; and nephew Jerry Hallbauer; all of Henderson/Las Vegas, NV; her brother, Oren Gene Wright of Atlanta, GA; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Henderson, 47 E. Atlantic Ave., Henderson, NV 89015. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 9-10 am at the church, with services being held 10-11 am. Burial will follow at noon at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.