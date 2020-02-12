Troy Donald Saubers, 56, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away February 9, 2020 in his home. A visitation will be held from 11 am to noon Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Amos Family Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at noon also at the funeral home.
Troy was born December 1, 1963 in Wichita, Kansas to Harold and Wanda (Metzen) Saubers. He grew up in Chanute and Iola, Kansas. At 14 he started working for the Sonic drive-in and by the time he turned 18 he became a manager, eventually managing several locations in Missouri and Kansas.
Troy enjoyed his wife and daughter. He also enjoyed working in the yard and taking care of his 1999 Mercedes SL500, and his puppies, Franz and Wilbur.
Troy is survived by his wife, Alice Saubers, of the home; and his daughter Vialet (Blake) Moss of Springfield, MO. He’s also survived by his mother Wanda and stepfather Richard Canfield of Iola, KS; brothers Danny Saubers of Chanute, KS, David (Denise) Saubers of Parker, CO, and Dwayne (Kim) Saubers of Rowlette, TX; his sisters Vicki Wright Chanute, KS, and Liana (Jim) Potter Iola, KS; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Unleashed Pet Rescue 5918 Broadmoor St. Mission, KS 66202
Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
