Bonnie (Hudson) Wible, 92, of Independence, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1:30 pm at Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 24, 1-7 pm with family greeting friends 5-7 pm at Webb & Rodrick Chapel.
Bonnie was born January 23, 1930, at home in Erie, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas “T. C.” Hudson and Irene (Neely). Later she moved with her parents to a farm in the Shaw/Erie community. She attended a one-room country school and graduated from the 8th grade in 1944. She graduated from Chanute High School in 1948 and Independence Community College in 1974.
She married Vernon Wible December 21, 1948, in Chanute. They lived in various cities in Kansas, Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, moving back to Independence in 1991. Vernon preceded her in death in 2001.
Bonnie belonged to the First Christian Church, Independence, P. E. O. Chapter FP and the Independence Historical Museum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or the Independence Historical Museum.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tommy and Irene Hudson, her husband, Vernon, infant daughter Lee Ann Wible, son Victor Wible and brothers Larry Hudson and Cale Hudson.
She is survived by a son Kent Wible, Independence, daughter Karla Wible, San Antonio, TX, and three grandchildren, Jeffrey Wible, Edmond OK, Megan (Wible) and husband, Chandler Radford, Edmond, OK, and Kaylee Baker, San Antonio, TX, and one great-grandson Brecken Radford.
