Mary Jo Hughes, 82, of Galesburg, went to be with her Savior at !1;35 pm February 28, 2022. She was surrounded by loved ones in her home. Alzheimer’s was defeated. Jesus won.
Mary Jo was born to Marion and Lenabelle (Burns) Dorris on May 17, 1939, in Springer, New Mexico. The family later moved to Oklahoma. When Mary Jo was six, they moved to rural Erie where she grew up as a farm girl with five other siblings.
While in high school, she met Jack Hughes, the love of her life, and they later married on August 10, 1958.
She spent her life dedicated to serving God, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A homemaker and farm wife, Mary Jo had many talents. An accomplished seamstress, she made many of the family’s clothing in the earlier years, including prom dresses and two beautiful wedding dresses. Mary Jo was an accordion player and taught lessons at Kutz music before marrying.
She loved to garden, can, and dressed around 100 chickens every summer to provide food for the family table.
She taught Children’s Sunday School for almost 30 years and loved to share stories about those days. She was a member of Galesburg Christian Church her entire adult life.
She liked to bowl and was in a league until her health wouldn’t allow.
Mary Jo’s biggest talent was her cooking. Her table was not only the favorite spot of her family but frequently visited by salesman or just friends in the area. She taught her daughters and several granddaughters to cook as well.
Grandchildren were her joy, and she had a knack for making each one think they were her favorite. They were.
When illness hit, her husband led the way with help from family and friends to keep her comfortable and loved in the family home. She was able to spend her entire life in the home she entered as a newlywed 63 1/2 years ago.
She is survived by her husband of the home, three children, Rod and Darlene Hughes, Galesburg, Rhonda, and Dean Kane, Erie, and Rita and Mark Myers, Mound Valley, many grandchildren, Bridget and Robert Barger, Galesburg, Frannie and Steve Friess, Thayer, Elaine and Chris Shultz, Galesburg, Annabeth and Grant Gilmore, Pittsburg, Ben and Hannah Wimsett, Humboldt, Mallory and Vito Petruzzelli, Aurora, CO, Mark and Stacie Kane, Republic, Mo, Michelle Kane, Erie, Brianna and Sam Hartwell, Joplin, Mo, Zack Kane, Chanute, Andrew Kane, Parsons, Samantha Myers and Chris Grant, Austin Myers and Brooklyn Downs and Westin Myers, all of Mound Valley, and many, many great-grandchildren, three brothers, Albert Dorris, Galesburg, Lewis and Ardith Dorris, McPherson and George and Janice Dorris, Bartlesville, OK, and two sisters, Julia Sterling, Humboldt and Clarice Sowders, Afton, OK.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Galesburg Christian Church with Pastors Jim Frech, David Neiss, and Ryan Van Peursem officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Galesburg. The family will receive friends at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons from 7 to 8 Friday evening. Memorials are suggested to the Galesburg Christian Church, and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
