Dorian "DeDe" McClellan passed away at her home in Chanute, KS on November 4th 2021. Dorian was born December 22nd 1960 in Painesville, Ohio to Andrew Dent and Cree Linze. Dorian was a birth mother to Mia Anderson and Nickia Jenkins who were later adopted by the Anderson's.
Dorian had a very pure, kind heart and could make anyone smile and laugh with her jokes and stories. She is missed dearly by her family, friends, and the many people that knew and loved her.
She is survived by Nickia Jenkins, Overland Park, KS and Mia Anderson, Denver CO. Grandson Auontai Anderson and great-grandson Khalil Justice. Sisters' Jodi (Edgar) Johnson and family, Denver CO. and Ann-Toni Anderson, Grand Prairie, TX. Nephews Brandon Anderson and children; Bryce Anderson and son, Grand Prairie, TX. Blaine Anderson, Overland Park, KS. Brett Anderson and daughter Shaela Anderson, and her son Bentlee Humboldt, KS and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dorian also has a very special relationship and bond with Carol-Ann Trester and family.
She is joined in Heaven by her parents, brother-in-law Lawrence Edward Anderson and nephew Bryon Anderson. The family of Dorian will have a Celebration of her Life, at a later date to be determined. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute.
