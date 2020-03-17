Audra Rush, 32, of Erie, a pre-school teacher at Erie Elementary School, died Sunday morning at her home. Death was unexpected.
She was born December 3, 1987, at Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Steven A. and Carla (Cole) Rush. She grew up in Erie and graduated from Erie High School in 2006. She earned an A.A. degree from Labette Community College in 2008, where she served as a student ambassador. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University in 2010 and a master’s degree from Emporia State University in 2019.
Audra first taught at Lincoln School in Chanute and the past several years has been a pre-school teacher at Erie Elementary School as an employee of A.N.W. Coop of Humboldt. Audra was a true blessing to so many. She was the light of so many lives. She found her love and passion with helping multiple kids and teaching pre-school. She blew so many co-workers away with her love and compassion that she showed for all of her students. The hours on the clock didn’t matter, the difficult to work with parents didn’t matter, she just kept loving her kiddos.
Surviving are her parents, Steve and Carla Rush, of Erie; a brother, William Andrew “Andy” Rush, of Erie; her doggie, Harleigh who was her spunky, energetic and loving companion; maternal grandmother, Norma Reed, of Thayer; honorary grandmother, Janice Wilkerson, of Parsons; aunts and uncles, Glen Rush (Ellen) of Erie, Donna Morrison (Gary) of Austin, TX, Mary Grady (Archie) of Erie, Kevin Cole (Becky) of Parsons and Eddie Rush of Missouri.
Preceding her in death were paternal grandparents, George and Pauline Rush, maternal grandfather, Carl W. Cole, honorary grandfather, Ron Wilkerson, aunts and uncles, Peggy McGuire, Anita and Larry Green and Jim and Kandy Stemple.
A private memorial service will be at 2 pm Saturday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie, with the Rev. Michael Haggard officiating. A public inurnment will follow at the Shaw Cemetery, where all are invited to attend.
Friends are welcome to sign the register at the funeral home from 1 pm to 8 pm Friday.
Memorials are suggested to USD 101 to be used for the pre-school classroom.
The family regrets the requirement to limit the number of attendees at the funeral home service and would prefer not to exclude anyone who wanted to attend to honor Audra. Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday the decision to limit the number of persons in any gathering to 50.
Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
