Inez E. DeLa Cruz, 98, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Yates Center Health and Rehab Care Center. Inez was born on April 20, 1922 in Chanute, KS the daughter of Augustine and Cayetana (Alonzo) Gutierrez.
On November 29, 1947 Inez married Salvador DeLa Cruz at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute. Inez worked as a seamstress and took care of her family. Inez enjoyed listening to music and loved to dance. She enjoyed being with her friends and meeting new people. She was on a bowling team for many years. Inez loved to entertain, travel, and was always shopping for a good bargain. After the death of her husband Salvador, Inez continued to be a very independent person making a new journey in life by herself.
Inez is survived by:
Children:
Theresa Padilla and Pedro M. of Austin, TX, Guadalupe DeLa Cruz of Iola, KS; Six Grandchildren: Christopher, Alicia, Felicia, Ruben, David and Stephen; Five Great-Grandchildren and two Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents, husband Salvador, siblings: Bidal Gutierrez, Phillip Guiterrez, Andrew Gutierrez, Rosario Gutierrez, Evista Mandoza and Pauline Perez, and grandchild: Alexandria
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute with burial to follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Humboldt. Rosary will be recited at 10 am and the family will receive friends at 9:30 am at the church on that date. Rosary and Mass will be available via the church’s Facebook, and YouTube livestreaming. Memorials have been suggested to either the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
