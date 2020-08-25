Christopher “Chris” D. Ellis, 31, of Erie, died Sunday afternoon from injuries sustained in a car-motorcycle accident north of Erie. He was pronounced dead at the Miami County Medical Center in Paola as he was being taken to Kansas City for emergency treatment.
He was born November 21, 1988, at Mobile, Alabama to Shereen Omarkhail. He came to Altamont at the age of five with his family. He attended Altamont schools and graduated from Labette County High School.
Chris enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and was deployed for a year in Afghanistan. After completing his tour, he spent three years traveling to war zones throughout the Middle East and the world, working as a civilian contractor. The past six years, he has worked at Ash Grove Cement Co. in Chanute.
He was currently the commander of the George L. Hendricks Post #102, American Legion, and very involved in the community. He was a member of the Governor’s Veteran Suicide Prevention Challenge and helped develop the Live Connected motto for the Service Members Veterans and Families state subcommittee. He was a member of the site council at Erie Elementary School and was currently running as a commissioner for the Neosho County 2nd District.
On December 18, 2013, he and Brandi Jo Wulf were married in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. Other survivors are his children, Jacob Dean Ellis, Harley Renee Ellis and Lane Lansdown, all of Erie; his mother, Shereen Ellis of Vassar; brothers Blake Ellis of Louisville, Kentucky, Michael (Leslie) Ellis of Nevada, Texas, and Dillon Ellis of Dallas, Texas; and sister Shyla (Jonathan) Rosado of Oceanside, California.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 am Friday at the American Legion Rodeo grounds in Erie with Les Green and John Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 6 to 8 pm Thursday. Military honors will be provided by the Kansas Army National Guard Military Funeral Detail and the George L. Hendricks Post No. 192, American Legion. Additional honors will be given by the American Legion Riders and Combat Veterans Riders.
The family requests no flowers and suggests that memorials be made to the George L. Hendricks Post # 102, American Legion. They may be left with or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
