Janice A. Brown, 84, went home to meet her Lord and Savior, husband, and infant son, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute. She was born Dec. 30, 1938, in Neodesha, Kansas to Ted and Gertrude Davis. Janice grew up in Neodesha and attended schools there.
She married Loran D. Brown on April 14, 1956. They were happily married, and very much in love, until he passed on Nov. 28, 2017. Loran and Janice attended Grace Baptist Church in Neodesha for many years. Janice worked at various places in her lifetime, including the Neodesha newspaper and Cobalt Boats. She also owned a day care center where she helped to raise many children, with whom she loved like her own. Janice’s hobbies in her younger years included going to yard sales and flea markets with her sisters, kids, and grandkids. She also loved to go on trips with her husband, Loran, to Branson and Eureka Springs.
She was a wonderful cook, but loved her Sonic cheeseburgers (with mickle, pustard, and onion), and tater tots. Janice had the best wit and humor. Up until her last days, if you asked Janice if she needed anything, she would answer with “money, as much as you got.” Janice loved her Lord and family above anything else, and was the absolute best mom, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great grandma you could ever ask for.
Janice is survived by her children; daughter Debi Cramer and husband, Jason, of Chanute; son Randy Brown and wife, Tara, of Altoona; and daughter Connie Neuhofel and partner Carlos of Lawrence; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Janice will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Loran, and son Billy.
Visitation will be held at the Grace Baptist Church in Neodesha from 1-2 pm Friday, Feb. 10, with funeral services immediately following. Memorials are suggested to the Grace Baptist Church.
