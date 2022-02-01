Billie Ray Leeper, 68, of rural Chanute, died late Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a farming accident.
He was born November 7, 1953 at Perry, IA, a son of Lyle and Florence Marie (Stonehocker) Leeper. His mother died at an young age, and his stepmother was Pearl (Stonehocker) Leeper. He grew up in Winslow, NE and attended school there, graduating from the Logan View High School at Hooper, NE with the Class of 1972. He worked with his father in plumbing at Hooper, before moving to Chanute in 1978, where he worked at Comfort Contractors as a plumber for forty years. He retired and was currently working part-time at CDL as head plumber and digger.
On August 9, 2013 he was united in marriage to Pamela J. (Hammans) Phillips at Eureka Springs, AR. She survives of the home.
He was a member of E.L.K.S. Lodge No. 806 at Chanute and also the Shrine and was a Hospital Dad. He loved cows, playing pool and was a major Dallas Cowboys and NE Huskers fan. He also liked watching John Wayne. He kept grounds at the E.L.K.S. lake at Chanute for twenty years.
In addition to his wife, survivors include:
Two sons and daughters in-law – Jeremy and Hope Johnson, Nevada, MO, Jason and Melinda Johnson, Thayer, Two daughters – Staci Lynn Leeper, Chanute, Amy Johnson and her husband, Ed Turner, Chanute; Seven grandchildren; Two great-grandchildren; Three brothers – Ronnie Leeper and his wife, Ida, Chanute, Roy Leeper, Adair, IA, Jim Stonehocker and his wife, Kelly, Adair, IA; Six sisters – Darlene Stover and her husband, Paul, Las Vegas, NV, Billie Ray Leeper; Marilyn Hart and her companion, Paul Maltease, Gray, TN, Diane Culp, Girard, Mary Prokpec and her husband, Richard, Clarkson, NE, Jackie DeRyke and her husband, Mike, Shelby, NE, Janet Braun and her husband, Frank, Freemont, NE; Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
All were loved dearly.
His parents, stepmother and two nephews – Blair Stover and Jesse Leeper preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Parsons. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or to the E.L.K.S. Lodge No. 806 Lake Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
