Merle Dwayne Dalton, 84, of Chanute, KS passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Chanute. He was born on September 8, 1935 in Chanute, KS the son of Merle and Fern (Hibbs) Dalton. Merle attended Chanute Schools and graduated from Chanute High School in 1953. He married Juanita “Jane” Elder on January 31, 1954 in Benedict, KS. He was in the oil business for 60 years. Merle enjoyed tractor pulling, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed having coffee with his friends at the local coffee shop.
Merle is survived by
Wife: Juanita Dalton; Children: Dale Dalton and wife, Connie, of Olathe, KS, Bob Dalton and wife, Tracy, of Gardener, KS,
Tommy Dalton and wife, Sandra, of Chanute, KS, De Ann Dalton and fiancée Steve Hucksoll of Gardner, KS; 6 Grandchildren;
14 Great-Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has been requested. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, KS. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center or First United Methodist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
