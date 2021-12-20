Dennis Adrian Vaughan, 82, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away December 16, 2021, at Yates Center Health and Rehab in Yates Center. Dennis was born February 10, 1939, in Humboldts, to Columbus M. (Pee Wee) Vaughan and Lucy Ruth (Carey) Vaughan.
Before graduating in 1956 from Humboldt High School, Dennis started in a small country school in Woodson County. Upon graduation he worked with his father pipelining, before meeting his future wife. Dennis and Mary Jo Morelan were married on February 23, 1958, in Miami, Oklahoma.
He was a certified pipeline welder and pipefitter. His career took him across the entire United States, including working on the Alaskan Pipeline and as far away as Saudi Arabia.
Dennis enjoyed nature from the Arizona desert and was passionate about capturing it through the lens of a camera. He loved a good laugh and had an endless supply of jokes for any topic and for any audience. Most of all he loved his family and especially cherished being a grandpa.
Dennis was a member of Virginia Lodge #315 (Masonic Lodge) in Savonburg.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary Jo (Jody,) of the home; children, Denise Farmer (John), Humboldt, Dennis Dean Vaughan (Judy), Chanute, Danny Joe Vaughan (Carrie), Garnett, Donna Guffey (Jim), Mapleton, David Vaughan (Teri), Kansas City, Missouri; brothers, Daryll Vaughan (Leslie), Puyallup, Washington, Don Vaughan (Linda), Platte City, Missouri; sister, Debbie Palet, Bartlesville, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 10 am to 11 am at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 11 am. Inurnment will be in the Ellison Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to the Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
