Lester Fay Petty, 85, of Chanute, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his home. Lester was born on October 1, 1935, in Chanute, KS the son of James and Ethel (Butler) Petty.
After high school, Lester joined the US Air Force. On September 5, 1964 in Chanute, KS. Lester married Judith Houston. Lester and Judith were married for 45 years until her death of July 14, 2010. Lester worked as a Letter Carrier for the post office for 38 years.
Lester was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene in Chanute. Lester enjoyed playing golf and going to the fitness center. Lester enjoyed people; he also enjoyed sending flowers to people just to brighten their day.
Lester is survived by:
Son: Travis Petty of Oklahoma City, OK, Rhonda Petty of Oklahoma City, OK; 3 Grandchildren: Blair, Grant and Quentin.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Judith, son Shannon and siblings: Charles, Virgil, Robert, Chester, Maxine, Helen, JoAnn, Pauline and Wilma.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 pm at the Church of the Nazarene in Chanute. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 5-7 at the Church. Memorials have been suggested to the Church of the Nazarene and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
