Margaret Irene (Daily) Allen, 84, of Chanute passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Margaret was born May 15, 1937 at Iola, Kansas, to James A. Daily and Elsie L. (French) Daily living in Piqua, Kansas.
Margaret graduated from Crawford Community High School in Cherokee in 1956. She was working at Jones Motel in Pittsburg when she met Dale. Marge and Dale were united in marriage on October 8, 1959, at United Methodist Church in Chanute. She later joined her husband in Taipei, Taiwan and different Air Force bases. They moved back to Chanute after Dale’s retirement from the Air Force.
Margaret worked at Montgomery Ward, National Garment and retired at Walmart, after 15 years of work. Marge volunteered at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Gift Shop. She also held different offices in the American Legion Auxiliary and 3rd District American Legion Auxiliary.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Dale E. Allen,; son Randy Allen and his wife, Donna, of Cheney; daughter Joy Allen of Chanute; and grandchildren Kristen Allen, Megan Allen, Jaren Allen and Tony Allen.
Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Elsie L. Pruitt, father, James A. Daily, and brothers Edward S. Chandler and James A. Daily Jr.
A service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
