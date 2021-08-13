Dayton James Smith, 30, of Edna, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
He was born on February 9, 1991, to Daniel Smith and Delinda Wass in Parsons. As a young boy, he grew up in the Parsons area and attended Labette County High School, graduating from Humboldt High School.
Dayton enjoyed working on the railroad. His favorite activities were fishing, horseback riding; watching football and riding motorcycles. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children.
Survivors include:
His children – Aaron, Ella, and Rilee; his mother, Delinda Wass of Edna; his father, Daniel Smith of Fort Worth, Texas; three brothers , D.J. Smith (Marissa) of Springtown, Texas, Dillon Damron-Smith of Chanute, Jack Renfro of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; one sister, Aleighsha Renfro of Edna; Grandparents, Tim and Ophelia Wass of Parsons, Claudette Damron of Grove, Oklahoma, Kenny and Tena Smith of Afton, Oklahoma; aunt, Lea Smith of Chanute; uncle, T.J. Wass of Parsons; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Darlene Wass and grandfather, Bill Damron.
The funeral service will be at 10 am Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help defray the funeral cost. A go-fund me account can be found at https://gofundme/795f3b2b. Donations may also be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
