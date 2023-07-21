Marie Elizabeth Craft, 91, of Emporia passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Holiday Resorts in Emporia.
Marie is survived by her daughter Georgia Weimer, two sons Clifford Craft and David Craft, fourteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents William and Mary Ethridge, husband Thomas Craft, siblings Fern Ethridge, Ward Ethridge, Leo Ethridge, Leila Barrett, William Ethridge, Rosie Kullman, and Walter Ethridge, and three children Mary Nalley, Jerry Craft, and Frances Wisely.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Services will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Countryside Funeral Home with burial to immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
