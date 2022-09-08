(Walter) Milford Hall 1926-2022

(Walter) Milford Hall, 95, of Erie, Kansas passed away in the evening on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was born on December 3, 1926 to Walter and Velma Fern (Leonard) Hall in El Dorado, Kansas.
Milford grew up learning the value of working hard to support his family. His father worked in the oil fields around El Dorado and out in western Kansas while his mother worked also to support Milford and his sister. Around age 12, the family relocated to a farm in Neosho County where they purchased around 40 acres of farmland as Milford’s father had been injured in the oil field and had to modify their lives to continue to support the family. Here, Milford learned how to tend cattle, chickens, hogs, horses and to plow the acreage for cropping with a 14-inch walking plow. He also worked wheat harvest for 1942-1945 harvest seasons.
Milford attended Grant Township Rural School in Stark and at that time, rode his beloved horse Midget to school and back. When the family moved to a larger farm, he attended Erie schools but because they didn’t run buses back then, would ride Midget to Shaw Road and hitchhike from there. Once the family purchased a vehicle, however, Milford ultimately finished his education at Grant Township.
During his junior year of high school, after he had returned from wheat harvest, he set eyes on a pretty girl in a red outfit that was meant to be his future wife. He married Norma Jean (Olson) on August 4, 1945 at his aunt’s home in Chanute. The couple had four children during their 70 years together until Norma Jean’s passing in 2015.
During their years together, while Norma was a bookkeeper by trade, Milford worked as a milk truck driver. He also cleaned the creamery after his route to earn extra money after their family continued to grow and even then picked up a third position running the projector at the picture show on the weekends until he eventually worked his way up to a supervisor’s position in the creamery in 1956. For a period, the family went back to farming and in September of 1984, Milford earned his EMT certification and went to work for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, this lasted until his retirement in 2005. The word “retirement” doesn’t seem all that accurate, however, as he went right back to farming with the help of his son Robert. In 2019, at the age of 92, he mowed hay for the last time.
This hardworking man left a legacy of a thirst for knowledge and the ability to do whatever necessary for his family. Truly he was one of the “Greatest Generation.”
Milford is survived by:
His children: Lila (John) Pegues of Parsons, Robert (Teresa) Hall of Erie, Brian (Melody) Hall of Erie; Sister Lila Marie Daniels of Erie; 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: His parents, Walter and Velma Fern, His wife, Norma Jean, and a daughter, Linda Jean Gill.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Odense Cemetery at 10 pm. Memorial contributions have been suggested to Mem-Erie Historical Society & Museum and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
