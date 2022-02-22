Evelyn Emma Mayfield died Feb 19, 2022 at the age of 100 years old, at Country Place Senior Living. Her 101st birthday would have been Feb 27, 2022.
She was born to Gordon J. Willis and Ruth Woods Willis in Longton, Kansas. She attended Chanute schools - her senior year went to Southwestern Bible School in Enid, Oklahoma.
She married Wade Mayfield on March 25, 1942 in Yates Center.
She was a member of Living Word Assembly, Greyhound Association, and Chanute American Legion.
Survivors are two sisters, Helen Layton at Country Place Senior Living, and Martha Welch at Chanute, and a stepdaughter Marlene Farley in Lee Summit, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mom and dad and husband Wade Mayfield, a son, Tommy Lee Mayfield, three brothers, Robert, William and Marion Willis.
Because of COVID-19, a graveside service will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
