Richard Eugene Bradford, age 94, of Iola, Kansas, passed away March 6, 2022, at Heartland Meadows, Iola, Kansas. Richard was born September 29, 1927, in Bayard, Kansas, to Edward E. Bradford and Ruth (Winder) Bradford.
Richard graduated from Moran High School, Moran, Kansas. He and Doris Crawford were married May 19, 1950, in Kincaid, Kansas.
Richard was a farmer, the Allen County Weed Supervisor, and he worked and retired from Gates Rubber Company.
Richard enjoyed black powder guns, mountain man rendezvous, hunting, woodworking, and gardening. He enjoyed creating art projects and models. Livestock and farming were an important part of Richard’s life.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents; son, Dale Bradford; daughter-in-law, Kim Bradford; granddaughter, Kelsey Bradford; and five siblings.
Richard is survived by sons, Jack Bradford (Donna), St. Augustine, Florida, Paul Bradford (Kim), Wichita, Kansas; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. A funeral service to honor Richard’s life will be Friday, March 11, 2022, at 1 p.m., in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
