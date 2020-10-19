Isabel Cruz Ysusi, 88, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Guest Home Estates 2 in Chanute. Isabel was born on November 20,1931 in Parsons, KS the daughter Ignacio and Adella (Flores) Cruz.
On January 4, 1958, Isabel married Fred G. Ysusi. They were married for 59 years until his death on August 17, 2017. Isabel was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and served in the Ladies Auxiliary for many years. Isabel was a licensed child care provider, and she loved taking care of children. Isabel enjoyed going bowling, listening to music, dancing, and having meals with her family and friends.
Isabel is survived by:
Son: Tony Ysusi and wife, Charlotte, of Chanute, KS; Siblings: Mary Taylor of Irving, TX, Juanita Cook of Parsons, KS; Five Grandchildren: Josh, Jennie, Logan, Nataniel, and Camerina; Great-Grandchildren: Payton, Kash and Hadlie.
Isabel was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fred, granddaughter Kimbra Moore and siblings Alex Cruz, Andrea Villigan, and Phyllis Pattison.
Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Rosary will be held at 9 am. Livestreaming will be available from the church due to COVID restrictions. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Online condolence may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to the St. Patrick’s Church Building Fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
