Sherry A. Bowyer, 65, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 2:24 p.m. on Monday, September 04, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Sherry was born on October 22, 1957, to Robert and Virginia (Tackkett) Warner in Chanute, Kansas. Sherry attended school and graduated from Chanute High School. She then attended Pittsburg State University.
On December 12, 1983, she was united in marriage to Larry A. Bowyer in Miami, OK. To this union, a daughter, Hannah was born. They later divorced.
Sherry worked as a Paraprofessional for USD 250 at Pittsburg High School from 1997 to 2020.
Following her retirement, Sherry enjoyed reading a good book, outdoor walks, and visiting with friends. But what she enjoyed most was spending time with her daughter, Hannah and her granddaughter, Hazel.
Survivors include a daughter, Hannah Kuehn (Kyle) of Joplin, MO; and a granddaughter, Hazel Grace Kuehn; a nephew, Joey Bonczkowski (Amber) and children, Jaron and Kaleigh; and a niece, Sheri Gillham and children, Britton and Morgan.
She is preceded in death by both her parents, Virginia and Robert Warner, a brother, Rick Leroy Warner and a sister, Mary Lou Bonczkowski.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Brenner Mortuary in Pittsburg, Kansas. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 9th) at the Brenner Mortuary with Pastor Donnie Talent officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, Kansas. Memorial donations can be made to Angels Among Us. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
