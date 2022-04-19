Sun C McFarland, 76, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2022. Sun was born on February 14, 1946 in South Korea.
Sun grew up in South Korea, and in 1988 emigrated from South Korea and moved to Chanute. There she met John McFarland, and on September 23, 1989, they were married.
Sun was a very hardworking woman, she spent over 35 years working as a cook at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute; she even retired once and missed spending time with the residents so much that she decided to go back to work at Heritage. When she wasn’t busy cooking at the nursing home, she loved spending time with John and their Shih Tzu’s at home.
She also enjoyed going on shopping trips with John and to National Guard functions with him. Sun will be greatly missed by all of those that knew her.
Sun is survived by her husband, John, and was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Cremation has been requested. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
