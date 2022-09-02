Thelma Marriett Collins, 91, of Chanute passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute. Thelma was born on May 28, 1931, in Hollis, Kansas, the daughter of James and Helen Kearn.
Thelma grew up in the Rockford, Illinois area and attended the local schools there. Upon her return to Kansas, Thelma met Kenneth Collins and out of their marriage they had four children. Thelma absolutely loved going fishing and baking cookies for kids on Halloween.
Thelma will always be remembered for being a sweet woman that never knew a stranger, being very dedicated to her family, and being loved by all that came into contact with her.
Thelma is survived by:
Her Brother: Don Kearn and his wife, Grace, of South Beloit, Ill.; Daughter in Law: Gail Collins of Thayer; Four Grandchildren: Shane Collins, Chris Collins, Mark Collins, Jana; Ten Great-Grandchildren; Her Best Friend: Donna Ward.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, daughters: Melanie and Helen, sons: Mike and Steve, brothers: Dick, Leland, Lloyd and Johnny, and sisters: Dorothy and Floreine.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
