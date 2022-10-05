Sandra (Sandy) Kay (Buel) Thompson, 67, loving mother of four and grandmother to seven, passed away on the 3rd of October 2022, after a long, courageous battle against cancer. Sandy was born on June 11, 1955, in Independence, Kan.,to Ada (Beck) and Lamoin Buel. Sandy was briefly an only child, as she was soon followed by three sisters. The family lived throughout Kansas in Sandy’s early years, spending the majority of it in Neodesha. Sandy graduated from Neodesha High School in 1973.
Sandy continued her education, graduating from Fort Scott Community College and starting her family after high school. She found her passion working in the field with those with intellectual disabilities throughout southeast Kansas, serving as a Case Manager to hundreds of individuals and their families over the years. Her successful career included 20 years at Tri-Valley and more recently ending her work as a Case Manager with Class Ltd. in Independence.
Sandy is fondly remembered for her loving, kind, talkative personality. She adored spending time with her children and grandchildren, was an avid reader, and possessed a better than average memory of history, dates, and details-she was known as the family historian. She loved to travel and go on road trips with her family and shopping for makeup, purses, and shoes. She was as welcoming and kind to her friends as she was to family and will be missed by so very many. Sandy had a very strong sense of faith and enjoyed attending church with family and friends.
Sandy is survived by her father, Lamoin W. Buel; three sisters, Susie Tucker (Rodney), Stacy Blevins (Danny), and Shari Baker; son, Steven Johnston (Abby); daughters Stephanie Rybolt (Michael), Shellie Johnston, and Sara Cooper (Tim); and grandchildren Kayla Johnston, Kalib Johnston, Joanna Johnston, Andrew Johnston, Trevor Logan, Tyler Logan, and Trenton Logan; and aunts, Debra Vines (Ralph), and Mary Kay Holloway (Kent).
Visitation will be held at Potts Chapel, 122 S. Penn., Independence, this evening, October 6, 2022, from 5-7 pm. Services will be held at the same location on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10 am. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Chanute immediately following her service. Donations may be left in memoriam with Potts Chapel for American Cancer Society.
To leave the family a special message on condolence, please visit, www.pottsfuneralhome.com
